'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'
Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky says day 1 of African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the state capture commission was underwhelming.
Ramaphosa is appearing at the state capture commotion in his capacity as the ANC president.
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the Clement Manyathela Show, Sarakinsky says the testimony lacked details.
He could have taken the country into confidence a bit more and revealed a bit more and not get into generalities and give long-winded explanations when pressed for answers.Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits school of Governance
In that sense, I would say possible lost opportunity in terms of trying to clear the air a bit.Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits school of Governance
President Ramaphosa put on his charm act and he brought his charm A game and it worked but I think the evidence leader was seduced a bit.Professor Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits school of Governance
Sarakinsky says Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo probed Ramaphosa on various questions.
Listen to the full interview below...
Listen to Day 1 of President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony here:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
