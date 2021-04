Winter is here! Weather service warns of cold weekend countrywide

A cold snap is expected to hit most parts of the country from Friday.

The South African Weather Services says the Drakensberg mountains should expect a light snowfall.

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly.

⚠️First cold spell of the season expected this week into the weekend over southern, central and Eastern South Africa. Widespread showers expected over the Eastern Cape and KZN from tomorrow (29 April) into Friday. Light snowfall possible in the Drakensberg regions of EC and KZN. pic.twitter.com/EUKgx8QZFf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 28, 2021