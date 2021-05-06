A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed!





South Africa's neighbour to the North East, Mozambique, has seen an escalation in extreme violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups - a situation in the Cabo Delgado province which has rapidly escalated in recent months.

UNHCR has warned that the number of those forced to flee their homes could be as high as 1 million people by June this year!

The nature and scope of violence has steadily increased over the past three years. Violence has directly targeted civilians and serious human right abuses including arbitrary killings and detentions, kidnapping, human trafficking, violence against children – including rape and early marriages – continue to be reported.

This makes the situation in Cabo Delgado first and foremost a protection crisis.

What is happening in the north of Mozambique is a humanitarian tragedy. Here in Ancuabe, Cabo Delgado, we met people whose family members were beheaded, children who are now orphaned. Gillian Triggs, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection

The humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado is happening in the context of an already fragile situation of chronic underdevelopment, consecutive climatic disasters and recurrent disease outbreaks – including, most recently, COVID-19.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has scaled up its response to provide lifesaving emergency assistance and protection services to those forced to flee.

Those who've had to flee their homes are now without adequate food and shelter. Gillian Triggs, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection

In an attempt to provide life-saving support to Mozambique’s most vulnerable, UNHCR and partners are on the ground distributing shelter materials, providing psychosocial first aid, distributing relief items such as sleeping mats, blankets, kitchen sets and solar lamps. Importantly, they are also tracing and reuniting lost family members as well as preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

But UNHCR's ability to respond to growing needs in Cabo Delgado is severely threatened by underfunding, and they need your help!

As of 5 April, only 39% of the total needs of this emergency have been funded. Underfunding could push those forced to flee into a spiral of vulnerability- children being forced to drop out of school to work, malnutrition, and facing severe exploitation and abuse.

Every little bit helps. Help make a difference today by donating to UNHCR at donate.unhcr.org/mozambique