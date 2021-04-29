Tembisa residents lift the lid on land, RDP houses corruption
JOHANNESBURG - Destitute community members in Tembisa on Thursday said a growing syndicate involving land and RDP houses had left thousands of resident homeless.
The community has lifted the lid on rampant fraud and corruption due to the illegal allocation and sale of government houses in eKurhuleni.
During a meeting on Thursday, community leaders said residents in areas like Clayville had been on the housing list since before 1996.
Over 20 years later, they are still waiting for their housing allocations.
South Africa’s RDP housing programme has delivered ownership of housing and serviced land to millions of first-time homeowners since 1994.
With an aim to both provide shelter and address poverty, the housing programme in Tembisa has fallen into the hands of criminals running syndicates.
“These syndicates are operating. The Metro police, the police are there but around 6 pm, you will not find them there, the reason being they know that they have people that they are working with.”
Community members said the criminals, which they allege often involved councillors and municipal officers, allocated stands and RDP houses to the highest bidder.
“People are selling houses, and I’m not going to be ashamed of saying it. It’s either R40,000, R50,000 or R80,000. And these community members are aware, we have voice notes with people telling us ‘Guys I’ve bought a house in Clayville.'"
The community said the greatest challenge to South Africa's housing crisis was the systematic failure to effectively plan, and keep records of RDP beneficiaries.
This article first appeared on EWN : Tembisa residents lift the lid on land, RDP houses corruption
Source : GCIS
