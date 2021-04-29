'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has testified at the state capture inquiry for a second day - How did he hold up?
On Wednesday, the focus had been on how cadre deployment drove state capture.
RELATED: 'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
Day Two saw questions about political party funding as well as funding for the CR17 campaign.
Ramaphosa is appearing in his capacity as ANC president.
He acknowledged that the Gupta family had donated money to the party over the years and that this should have been investigated.
Bruce Whitfield discusses the notion that the ANC had been "oblivious" to the existing levels of corruption before the Gupta Leaks, with Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee.
The president had words throughout for the journalists in uncovering state capture. He sang the praises of whistleblowers and activists who had come forward...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
What was really interesting to me is that he acknowledged that the only time that it got genuinely serious was around 2016 when the local election results came in and it showed that the ANC was, as he said, headed into oblivion.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Typical politicians - it took that to make them get serious, even though the information had been in the public domain since 2010 or 2011 when Mondli Makhanya first wrote about the Gupta family...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
I long ago learned to not put the fate of our democracy or the wellbeing of our country in the hands of politicians!Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Haffajee feels Ramaphosa "didn't put up a bad show" during his evidence at the Commission this week, especially considering how Jacob Zuma has given Zondo the runaround.
What I've tried to do is give the moment its due weight.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
I did feel cold comfort (chuckles ruefully) from those words today - a couple more of my colleagues did think it was a significant moment of recognition for the media's role. Hopefully it lays the ground to ensure that next time there's a set of Gupta Leaks the Daily Maverick, News24, AmaBhungane won't simply be attacked as racist people who want to ensure 'regime change'.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Right at the end you saw Ramaphosa finally delivering his definition of state capture... and then he did thank the Commission itself and acknowledged that, within the ANC, there are many questions about whether this Commission should even have been started.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
The president also provided some insight into just how hard the reform journey is within the ruling party, she adds.
Listen to the interview with Haffajee in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'
More from Business
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'
Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.Read More
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.Read More
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Have we reached Peak Petrol?
It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
Mango flights suspended for today only
The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.Read More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
More from Politics
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'
Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry
Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.Read More
Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension
The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns
The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position.Read More
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away
Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.Read More
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?
Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?Read More