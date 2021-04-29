Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Crime syndicate in the housing sector
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Lemba community of South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nyaweleni Mafadza - Deputy President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA)
Pandelani Mutenda - President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA)
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity. 29 April 2021 7:22 PM
Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application. 29 April 2021 6:29 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming' Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.... 29 April 2021 12:11 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 10:40 AM
View all Politics
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

29 April 2021 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Gupta
Gupta family
ANC
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
#GuptaLeaks
state capture inquiry
ANC funding
Zondo commission
Zondo
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has testified at the state capture inquiry for a second day - How did he hold up?

On Wednesday, the focus had been on how cadre deployment drove state capture.

RELATED: 'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

Day Two saw questions about political party funding as well as funding for the CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa is appearing in his capacity as ANC president.

He acknowledged that the Gupta family had donated money to the party over the years and that this should have been investigated.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the notion that the ANC had been "oblivious" to the existing levels of corruption before the Gupta Leaks, with Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee.

The president had words throughout for the journalists in uncovering state capture. He sang the praises of whistleblowers and activists who had come forward...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

What was really interesting to me is that he acknowledged that the only time that it got genuinely serious was around 2016 when the local election results came in and it showed that the ANC was, as he said, headed into oblivion.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Typical politicians - it took that to make them get serious, even though the information had been in the public domain since 2010 or 2011 when Mondli Makhanya first wrote about the Gupta family...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I long ago learned to not put the fate of our democracy or the wellbeing of our country in the hands of politicians!

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Haffajee feels Ramaphosa "didn't put up a bad show" during his evidence at the Commission this week, especially considering how Jacob Zuma has given Zondo the runaround.

What I've tried to do is give the moment its due weight.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

I did feel cold comfort (chuckles ruefully) from those words today - a couple more of my colleagues did think it was a significant moment of recognition for the media's role. Hopefully it lays the ground to ensure that next time there's a set of Gupta Leaks the Daily Maverick, News24, AmaBhungane won't simply be attacked as racist people who want to ensure 'regime change'.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Right at the end you saw Ramaphosa finally delivering his definition of state capture... and then he did thank the Commission itself and acknowledged that, within the ANC, there are many questions about whether this Commission should even have been started.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

The president also provided some insight into just how hard the reform journey is within the ruling party, she adds.

Listen to the interview with Haffajee in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'




29 April 2021 7:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Gupta
Gupta family
ANC
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
The Money Show
Ferial Haffajee
Bruce Whitfield
Daily Maverick
#GuptaLeaks
state capture inquiry
ANC funding
Zondo commission
Zondo
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

More from Business

'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'

29 April 2021 8:35 PM

Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice

29 April 2021 8:10 PM

GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA

29 April 2021 6:54 PM

US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango flights suspended for today only

28 April 2021 2:09 PM

The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'

29 April 2021 12:11 PM

Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

29 April 2021 10:40 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension

29 April 2021 8:31 AM

The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

28 April 2021 5:18 PM

The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away

28 April 2021 3:16 PM

Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?

27 April 2021 4:01 PM

Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap

Local

Winter is here! Weather service warns of cold weekend countrywide

Local

'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'

Politics

EWN Highlights

EFF calls for suspension of Saldanha Bay Mayor Koen over his qualifications

29 April 2021 8:05 PM

‘Underworld kingpin’ Nafiz Modack arrested for detective Charl Kinnear's murder

29 April 2021 7:17 PM

'Act now': Africa medics warn of India-like COVID surge

29 April 2021 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA