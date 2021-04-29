Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Crime syndicate in the housing sector
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
McIntosh Polela, Ministry Spokesperson
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Lemba community of South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nyaweleni Mafadza - Deputy President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA)
Pandelani Mutenda - President of the Lemba Cultural Association (LCA)
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity. 29 April 2021 7:22 PM
Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application. 29 April 2021 6:29 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming' Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.... 29 April 2021 12:11 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 10:40 AM
View all Politics
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap

29 April 2021 7:22 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
City of Johannesburg
COVID-19
Jolidee Motongo
Member of the mayoral committee Jolidee Motongo
Debt-rehabilitation programme

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity.

Eyewitness News has reported that the City of Joburg has approved a debt-rehabilitation programme that includes additional relief measures for ratepayers amidst the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic.

The new programme policy includes an increase in the qualifying property value from R600,000 to R1.5 million.

This follows calls from residents for the city to review the terms and conditions of the initial relief programme, which was first launched in 2019.

It said a programme aimed at affording amnesty to property owners whose municipal accounts were in arrears was set to come into effect from next month.

Member of the mayoral committee Jolidee Motongo said the improved relief programme would see qualifying ratepayers receive immediate relief through a 50% debt write-off.

When the first phase of the debt-rehabilitation programme was introduced, the property value was capped at R600,00 and not many of our residents or property owners took on the programme because when you look at your own statement, it tell you what is your property value.

Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

The response to the programme was not so good and throughout public participation processes of the city, people raised the issue to say increase the property value cap, which is what we have done in the second phase of the programme.

Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

We're looking at the current debt that is owed to the city, which is more than R30-billion. With this programme if all the 343,000 property owners below the threshold of R1,5-million take up the programme and they qualify in terms of the criteria, we're going to be writing off about R11-billion in the city's debtors' book.

Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

It is not about us getting money into the city in the main but we're looking at the debt that is owed to the city. We write off about R11-billion of the R30-billion-plus off the debtors' book. But in the immediate, we're hoping that the people will come forward because people get their bills and say: 'I owe the city R60,000, there is no way that I am paying, I might as well forget.'

Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

They might as do anything they like. But if you say to them if you qualify into the programme immediately we write off 50% of the debt, pay us what is due and payable monthly coming off your municipal bill, we're hoping that more and more people, will be inclined to come forward and pay their municipal bills because more and more are saying the bill is too much I just can't afford.

Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

Therefore the programme is also meant to give relief to the residents but also to encourage them to come into programme so that they pay, and the city can be liquid by having cash into the bank so that we are able to deliver the services.

Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

What about the city's capacity to enforce debt collection?

Capacity is there. We've got a panel of attorneys that we've assigned to collect the debt on our behalf, but we also have our regional customer centres and outbound call centres that call customers to remind them of the debt that they owe. We spend no less than R50-million a year paying attorney companies that help us to collect the debt.

Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg

Listen below for the full interview...




29 April 2021 7:22 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
City of Johannesburg
COVID-19
Jolidee Motongo
Member of the mayoral committee Jolidee Motongo
Debt-rehabilitation programme

More from Local

'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'

29 April 2021 8:35 PM

Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail

29 April 2021 6:29 PM

The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tembisa residents lift the lid on land, RDP houses corruption

29 April 2021 4:14 PM

During a meeting on Thursday, community leaders said residents in areas like Clayville had been on the housing list since before 1996.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winter is here! Weather service warns of cold weekend countrywide

29 April 2021 2:46 PM

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

29 April 2021 10:40 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant

29 April 2021 9:30 AM

There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension

29 April 2021 8:31 AM

The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections

29 April 2021 6:46 AM

The infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases is 1, 578, 450 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap

Local

Winter is here! Weather service warns of cold weekend countrywide

Local

'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'

Politics

EWN Highlights

EFF calls for suspension of Saldanha Bay Mayor Koen over his qualifications

29 April 2021 8:05 PM

‘Underworld kingpin’ Nafiz Modack arrested for detective Charl Kinnear's murder

29 April 2021 7:17 PM

'Act now': Africa medics warn of India-like COVID surge

29 April 2021 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA