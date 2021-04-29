MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap
Eyewitness News has reported that the City of Joburg has approved a debt-rehabilitation programme that includes additional relief measures for ratepayers amidst the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic.
The new programme policy includes an increase in the qualifying property value from R600,000 to R1.5 million.
This follows calls from residents for the city to review the terms and conditions of the initial relief programme, which was first launched in 2019.
It said a programme aimed at affording amnesty to property owners whose municipal accounts were in arrears was set to come into effect from next month.
Member of the mayoral committee Jolidee Motongo said the improved relief programme would see qualifying ratepayers receive immediate relief through a 50% debt write-off.
When the first phase of the debt-rehabilitation programme was introduced, the property value was capped at R600,00 and not many of our residents or property owners took on the programme because when you look at your own statement, it tell you what is your property value.Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg
The response to the programme was not so good and throughout public participation processes of the city, people raised the issue to say increase the property value cap, which is what we have done in the second phase of the programme.Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg
We're looking at the current debt that is owed to the city, which is more than R30-billion. With this programme if all the 343,000 property owners below the threshold of R1,5-million take up the programme and they qualify in terms of the criteria, we're going to be writing off about R11-billion in the city's debtors' book.Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg
It is not about us getting money into the city in the main but we're looking at the debt that is owed to the city. We write off about R11-billion of the R30-billion-plus off the debtors' book. But in the immediate, we're hoping that the people will come forward because people get their bills and say: 'I owe the city R60,000, there is no way that I am paying, I might as well forget.'Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg
They might as do anything they like. But if you say to them if you qualify into the programme immediately we write off 50% of the debt, pay us what is due and payable monthly coming off your municipal bill, we're hoping that more and more people, will be inclined to come forward and pay their municipal bills because more and more are saying the bill is too much I just can't afford.Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg
Therefore the programme is also meant to give relief to the residents but also to encourage them to come into programme so that they pay, and the city can be liquid by having cash into the bank so that we are able to deliver the services.Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg
What about the city's capacity to enforce debt collection?
Capacity is there. We've got a panel of attorneys that we've assigned to collect the debt on our behalf, but we also have our regional customer centres and outbound call centres that call customers to remind them of the debt that they owe. We spend no less than R50-million a year paying attorney companies that help us to collect the debt.Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Johannesburg
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'
Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.Read More
Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail
The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.Read More
Tembisa residents lift the lid on land, RDP houses corruption
During a meeting on Thursday, community leaders said residents in areas like Clayville had been on the housing list since before 1996.Read More
Winter is here! Weather service warns of cold weekend countrywide
Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry
Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.Read More
Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant
There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable.Read More
Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension
The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.Read More
SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections
The infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases is 1, 578, 450 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More