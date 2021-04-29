Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
The US economy has grown robustly, some would say astonishingly, in 2021 - GDP rose 6.4% in the first quarter.
Are the boom times back?
And what does this faster-than-expected rebound in the US mean for South Africa?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
The rebound is welcome says Mhlanga, but it has also added fuel to concerns about inflation expectations.
In terms of what it does for the South African and global economy, it is quite positive for export of commodities and commodity prices.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
In Q4 of last year and Q1 of this year, that was the reason why we over-collected in tax revenues... so we expect much of this year to be the same, which means better-than-expected growth because of the fiscal stimulus that is being implemented in that particular country.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
The US rebound also has implications for monetary policy in South Africa, as the Fed indicated it is holding rates unchanged.
Also one factor which was unexpected was to say they are going to look at actual inflation rather than forecasting inflation before they can change policy.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
This has consequences for the [SA] Reserve Bank.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
"Markets are behaving as if there's never been a health crisis that precipitated an economic crisis" comments Whitfield.
There are lots of reasons to fear inflation at the moment and that is, I think, really underpinned by what is happening in commodities.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The World Bank released their commodity forecast last week and in their report they show that this year almost every other commodity is up except for gold. In 2022 every other commodity is down except for platinum, so... this is a once-off increase in commodities, unlikely to be repeated.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Listen to Mhlanga's analysis on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/10/30/07/43/banner-2901649960720.jpg
More from Business
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'
Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.Read More
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.Read More
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'
The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.Read More
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Have we reached Peak Petrol?
It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
Mango flights suspended for today only
The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.Read More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
More from World
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder
The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday.Read More
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’
The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Nagata said he was impressed by how they handled the situation.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle.Read More
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll
Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign.Read More
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion
Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.Read More
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More