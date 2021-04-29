Streaming issues? Report here
Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail

29 April 2021 6:29 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
School bully
Mbilwi Secondary School
Lufuno Mavhunga

The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - A 14-year-old schoolgirl accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga has been granted R1,500 bail by the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.

The pupil was arrested after a video went viral on social media earlier this month, where she is seen repeatedly slapping Mavhunga, who took her own life days later.

The NPA's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the minor was released with conditions.

“The State opposed the bail, looking at the seriousness of the offence, even though we are dealing with a child who's in conflict with the law. However, the court felt that bail must be fixed at R1,500 with conditions that she must not interfere with the witnesses and not travel outside of Limpopo province without informing the investigating officer. The case is remanded to 27 May for further investigations.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail




