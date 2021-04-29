Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail
JOHANNESBURG - A 14-year-old schoolgirl accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga has been granted R1,500 bail by the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.
The pupil was arrested after a video went viral on social media earlier this month, where she is seen repeatedly slapping Mavhunga, who took her own life days later.
The NPA's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the minor was released with conditions.
“The State opposed the bail, looking at the seriousness of the offence, even though we are dealing with a child who's in conflict with the law. However, the court felt that bail must be fixed at R1,500 with conditions that she must not interfere with the witnesses and not travel outside of Limpopo province without informing the investigating officer. The case is remanded to 27 May for further investigations.”
