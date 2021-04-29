Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes away
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced on Thursday the passing of Queen Mantfombi Zulu, regent of the Zulu nation. A family statement has described her passing as unexpected and has left the family bereft.
The statement also says there will be no leadership vacuum in the nation.
