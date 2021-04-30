SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus





Forty-six more people have after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,086 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 579, 536.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 504, 426 people having recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 307, 591 healthcare workers have received the jab.

