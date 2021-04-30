Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
General Holomisa letter to State Security minister
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Bantu Holomisa
Today at 10:35
The role of authors in social change
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Elitha van der Sandt
Today at 11:05
Relationships and sex focus- married people and their mistresses
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Unpacking the weeks political events: Supra Mahumapelo's suspension from the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing at the State Capture Commission and will Ace Magashule Step aside?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 12:10
Unpacking the weeks political events: Supra Mahumapelo's suspension from the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing at the State Capture Commission and will Ace Magashule Step aside?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 12:15
Zulu Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation, has passed away.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Skype: Friday File - Blankets from Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roslyn Bechet - Founder at Blankets from Africa
Latest Local
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic. 30 April 2021 6:45 AM
MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity. 29 April 2021 9:54 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming' Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.... 29 April 2021 12:11 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 10:40 AM
View all Politics
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus

30 April 2021 6:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Pandemic
Coronavirus
#Covid19
daily infections

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Forty-six more people have after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,086 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 579, 536.

RELATED: SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 504, 426 people having recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 307, 591 healthcare workers have received the jab.




More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections

29 April 2021 6:46 AM

The infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases is 1, 578, 450 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms

26 April 2021 7:13 AM

The Health Department has confirmed that it had all the doses it needed to complete vaccination of half a million healthcare workers through the early access protocol.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus

26 April 2021 6:27 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,569 COVID-19 infections and 53 more people succumb to virus

22 April 2021 6:22 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 940 since the start of the beginning.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus

20 April 2021 6:37 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,372 COVID-19 infections, 73 more people succumb to virus

16 April 2021 6:41 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 53,571 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

1,599 COVID-19 infections and 75 fatalities recorded in SA

15 April 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 498 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 847 new COVID-19 infections and 67 succumb to virus

14 April 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 423 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 655 infections

13 April 2021 7:27 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll up to 53, 356 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation

Politics Local

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

Business Politics

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes away

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom warns wage talks could result in disruptions, potential power cuts

30 April 2021 9:44 AM

Ramaphosa wants other companies scrutinised for state capture, not just Guptas

30 April 2021 8:46 AM

Lindani Myeni’s remains expected to arrive in SA on Saturday

30 April 2021 8:36 AM

