SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus
Forty-six more people have after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,086 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 579, 536.
RELATED: SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 504, 426 people having recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 307, 591 healthcare workers have received the jab.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 579 536 the total number of deaths is 54 331 the total number of recoveries is 1 504 426 and the total number of vaccines administered is 307 591. pic.twitter.com/90J5HupkOv— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 29, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 29, 2021
