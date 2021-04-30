Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
General Holomisa letter to State Security minister
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Bantu Holomisa
Today at 10:35
The role of authors in social change
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Elitha van der Sandt
Today at 11:05
Relationships and sex focus- married people and their mistresses
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Unpacking the weeks political events: Supra Mahumapelo's suspension from the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing at the State Capture Commission and will Ace Magashule Step aside?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 12:10
Unpacking the weeks political events: Supra Mahumapelo's suspension from the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa appearing at the State Capture Commission and will Ace Magashule Step aside?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 12:15
Zulu Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation, has passed away.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Skype: Friday File - Blankets from Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roslyn Bechet - Founder at Blankets from Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic. 30 April 2021 6:45 AM
MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity. 29 April 2021 9:54 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming' Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.... 29 April 2021 12:11 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 10:40 AM
View all Politics
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation

30 April 2021 7:32 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Supra Mahumapelo
north west anc

During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo, said that there was an ongoing campaign to politically damage his reputation.

Mahumapelo, who is set to appeal a five-year suspension handed down to him by the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee, has hit out at the interim provincial committee.

READ: Mahumapelo says he's appealing his 5-year suspension from ANC

He criticised its handling of his disciplinary hearing, its protracted stay in office and overall running of the province.

On Thursday, Mahumapelo met with supporters at his home branch in Mahikeng, giving them a breakdown of how events leading up to the guilty verdict unfolded.

Mahumapelo also took issue with the sanction calling for him to receive political mentorship from former President Thabo Mbeki.

"...the essence of the presence of absence."

This 2018 slogan by Mahumapelo is one that he said remained relevant to date.

READ: Mahumapelo found guilty of misconduct by the ANC NW's disciplinary committee

During his address to supporters on Thursday, he told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.

"I'm not in the legislature, I'm not in the REC, I'm not in the PEC, I'm not in the party, I'm not in Cosatu but I'm being chased."

Mahumapelo – who wrote to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) seeking to explain his role in the collapse of his home province – has been claiming there is a purge of those who did not support ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign in 2017.

He also insisted that he continued to suffer reputational damage based as the result of factional battles in the ANC.

While speaking to supporters, he also rubbished the provincial disciplinary committee’s sanction that he must turn to Mbeki for mentoring.

"And there's going to be some moron in my ear, 'he must come and be mentored'. So they're trying to ridicule him and me."

Mahumapelo insisted that he was appealing the five-year suspension and remained a member of the party in good standing.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation




30 April 2021 7:32 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Supra Mahumapelo
north west anc

More from Politics

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

29 April 2021 7:43 PM

The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'

29 April 2021 12:11 PM

Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

29 April 2021 10:40 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension

29 April 2021 8:31 AM

The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

28 April 2021 5:18 PM

The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away

28 April 2021 3:16 PM

Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus

30 April 2021 6:45 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap

29 April 2021 9:54 PM

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes away

29 April 2021 9:52 PM

Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the news has left them 'utterly bereft'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'

29 April 2021 8:35 PM

Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail

29 April 2021 6:29 PM

The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tembisa residents lift the lid on land, RDP houses corruption

29 April 2021 4:14 PM

During a meeting on Thursday, community leaders said residents in areas like Clayville had been on the housing list since before 1996.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winter is here! Weather service warns of cold weekend countrywide

29 April 2021 2:46 PM

Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

29 April 2021 10:40 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant

29 April 2021 9:30 AM

There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension

29 April 2021 8:31 AM

The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation

Politics Local

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

Business Politics

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes away

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom warns wage talks could result in disruptions, potential power cuts

30 April 2021 9:44 AM

Ramaphosa wants other companies scrutinised for state capture, not just Guptas

30 April 2021 8:46 AM

Lindani Myeni’s remains expected to arrive in SA on Saturday

30 April 2021 8:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA