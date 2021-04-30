Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation
JOHANNESBURG - Embattled former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo, said that there was an ongoing campaign to politically damage his reputation.
Mahumapelo, who is set to appeal a five-year suspension handed down to him by the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee, has hit out at the interim provincial committee.
READ: Mahumapelo says he's appealing his 5-year suspension from ANC
He criticised its handling of his disciplinary hearing, its protracted stay in office and overall running of the province.
On Thursday, Mahumapelo met with supporters at his home branch in Mahikeng, giving them a breakdown of how events leading up to the guilty verdict unfolded.
Mahumapelo also took issue with the sanction calling for him to receive political mentorship from former President Thabo Mbeki.
"...the essence of the presence of absence."
This 2018 slogan by Mahumapelo is one that he said remained relevant to date.
READ: Mahumapelo found guilty of misconduct by the ANC NW's disciplinary committee
During his address to supporters on Thursday, he told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.
"I'm not in the legislature, I'm not in the REC, I'm not in the PEC, I'm not in the party, I'm not in Cosatu but I'm being chased."
Mahumapelo – who wrote to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) seeking to explain his role in the collapse of his home province – has been claiming there is a purge of those who did not support ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign in 2017.
He also insisted that he continued to suffer reputational damage based as the result of factional battles in the ANC.
While speaking to supporters, he also rubbished the provincial disciplinary committee’s sanction that he must turn to Mbeki for mentoring.
"And there's going to be some moron in my ear, 'he must come and be mentored'. So they're trying to ridicule him and me."
Mahumapelo insisted that he was appealing the five-year suspension and remained a member of the party in good standing.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'
The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.Read More
'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'
Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry
Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.Read More
Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension
The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.Read More
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns
The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position.Read More
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away
Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.Read More
More from Local
SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap
Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity.Read More
Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes away
Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the news has left them 'utterly bereft'.Read More
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'
Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.Read More
Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail
The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.Read More
Tembisa residents lift the lid on land, RDP houses corruption
During a meeting on Thursday, community leaders said residents in areas like Clayville had been on the housing list since before 1996.Read More
Winter is here! Weather service warns of cold weekend countrywide
Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape can expect temperatures to drop significantly.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry
Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.Read More
Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant
There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable.Read More
Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension
The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.Read More