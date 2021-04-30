Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation





JOHANNESBURG - Embattled former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo, said that there was an ongoing campaign to politically damage his reputation.

Mahumapelo, who is set to appeal a five-year suspension handed down to him by the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee, has hit out at the interim provincial committee.

READ: Mahumapelo says he's appealing his 5-year suspension from ANC

He criticised its handling of his disciplinary hearing, its protracted stay in office and overall running of the province.

On Thursday, Mahumapelo met with supporters at his home branch in Mahikeng, giving them a breakdown of how events leading up to the guilty verdict unfolded.

Mahumapelo also took issue with the sanction calling for him to receive political mentorship from former President Thabo Mbeki.

"...the essence of the presence of absence."

This 2018 slogan by Mahumapelo is one that he said remained relevant to date.

READ: Mahumapelo found guilty of misconduct by the ANC NW's disciplinary committee

During his address to supporters on Thursday, he told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.

"I'm not in the legislature, I'm not in the REC, I'm not in the PEC, I'm not in the party, I'm not in Cosatu but I'm being chased."

Mahumapelo – who wrote to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) seeking to explain his role in the collapse of his home province – has been claiming there is a purge of those who did not support ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign in 2017.

He also insisted that he continued to suffer reputational damage based as the result of factional battles in the ANC.

While speaking to supporters, he also rubbished the provincial disciplinary committee’s sanction that he must turn to Mbeki for mentoring.

"And there's going to be some moron in my ear, 'he must come and be mentored'. So they're trying to ridicule him and me."

Mahumapelo insisted that he was appealing the five-year suspension and remained a member of the party in good standing.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation