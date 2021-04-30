Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
State Security misses payments to Eugene de Kock care providers - Holomisa

30 April 2021 11:56 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Bantu Holomisa
UDM
Eugene de Kock
Apartheid death squad commander Eugene de Kock
Ayanda Dlodlo

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa gives details of the letter he wrote to the Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo.

United Democratic Front (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has written a letter to Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo raising concerns over the lack of payment for people taking care of convicted apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on The Clement Manyathela Show, Holomisa says his letter was not focusing on why they protecting De Kock.

In early 2017-2018, I received a complaint from one or two of the people who were trained in Angola in 2015 who were promised to play a role in the elections of local government by the state security but they ended up being told to go and protect Eugene de Kock when he was released.

Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

They were complaining then about not being paid. I think I escalated the matter to the powers that be.

Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

Last week I received another similar complaint from a lady who had been cleaning the house, cooking for this gentleman saying she has not been paid. She was last paid in August 2019.

Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

Holomisa says the minister still needs to tell the country why De Kock is given the royal treatment.

Were they working with him when he was in Vlaakplas? Were they working with him when they were outside the country? They need to explain.

Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

Listen to the full interview below...




