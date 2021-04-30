State Security misses payments to Eugene de Kock care providers - Holomisa
United Democratic Front (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has written a letter to Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo raising concerns over the lack of payment for people taking care of convicted apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock.
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on The Clement Manyathela Show, Holomisa says his letter was not focusing on why they protecting De Kock.
In early 2017-2018, I received a complaint from one or two of the people who were trained in Angola in 2015 who were promised to play a role in the elections of local government by the state security but they ended up being told to go and protect Eugene de Kock when he was released.Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM
They were complaining then about not being paid. I think I escalated the matter to the powers that be.Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM
Last week I received another similar complaint from a lady who had been cleaning the house, cooking for this gentleman saying she has not been paid. She was last paid in August 2019.Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM
Holomisa says the minister still needs to tell the country why De Kock is given the royal treatment.
Were they working with him when he was in Vlaakplas? Were they working with him when they were outside the country? They need to explain.Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM
Eugene De Kock, convicted apartheid torturer & murderer, seems to still be living like a king as a government guest, whilst the State Security Agency is abusing workers who look after him?— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) April 29, 2021
Minister Dlodlo, over to you pic.twitter.com/RibQIwhALx
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : YouTube screengrab.
More from Local
Pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Regulator Sahpra has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo
Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000.Read More
Human Settlements Dept commits itself to eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa
Community members on Thursday said criminals were selling the government subsidised houses to unsuspecting and desperate families for up R80,000 - with the help of councillors and housing officials.Read More
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation
During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.Read More
SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap
Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity.Read More
Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes away
Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the news has left them 'utterly bereft'.Read More
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'
Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.Read More
Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail
The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.Read More
Tembisa residents lift the lid on land, RDP houses corruption
During a meeting on Thursday, community leaders said residents in areas like Clayville had been on the housing list since before 1996.Read More