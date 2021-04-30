'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption'

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Neil
Today at 15:10
EWN: Water & Sanitation Dept in Parly over Cuban Doctors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN:Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini dies a month after becoming regent
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Safa closes in on deal to secure Benni McCarthy as next Bafana coach
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
Karpowership consortium: In affidavit, losing bidder claims ‘blatant corruption’, fingers Mantashe ‘associate’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aldworth Mbalati, the founder and chief executive of DNG Power Holdings
Today at 16:20
Grace period for expired licences and discs has not been extended
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 16:40
Eastern Cape crisis: Only 1.5% usable water left in Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest dam
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:50
Gift of the Givers to help India deal with Covid-19 tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman - Chairman And Founder at Gift Of The Givers Foundation
Today at 17:20
International Jazz Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Today at 18:09
International Air Transport Association (IATA) partners with Atter Pathology Services (APS)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Atter - Co- founder at Atter Pathology Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Skype: Friday File - Blankets from Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roslyn Bechet - Founder at Blankets from Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive COVID-19 vaccinations Regulator Sahpra has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study. 30 April 2021 2:06 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000. 30 April 2021 12:50 PM
Human Settlements Dept commits itself to eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa Community members on Thursday said criminals were selling the government subsidised houses to unsuspecting and desperate families... 30 April 2021 11:57 AM
View all Local
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
View all Business
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption'

30 April 2021 12:58 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
Supra Mahumapelo
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule

News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party.

It has been a difficult week for the African National Congress (ANC) as the president Cyril Ramaphosa gave testimony at the Zondo Commission Into State Capture and the deadline for secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside came and went.

Furthermore, former North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo was suspended for five years from the party.

RELATED: 'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang to unpack the week that was for the governing party.

The ANC has just kicked the can down the road, there is no actual will to deal with corruption

Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

Msimang says this has been a difficult week for the ANC at the Zondo Commission, however, the president has to be commended.

People are saying that it is great for South Africa's democracy for a sitting president to be subjected to the kind of interrogation and scrutiny exercised at the commission.

Mavuso Msimang, Veteran - ANC

Listen to Hunter's views on the week that was for the ANC:

Listen below to Mavuso Msimang's reflection:




30 April 2021 12:58 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
Supra Mahumapelo
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule

More from Politics

Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation

30 April 2021 7:32 AM

During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

29 April 2021 7:43 PM

The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Day 1 of Ramaphosa's testimony was underwhelming'

29 April 2021 12:11 PM

Wits School of Governance Professor Ivor Sarakinsky gives an analysis of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

29 April 2021 10:40 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahumapelo given 21 days to appeal ANC suspension

29 April 2021 8:31 AM

The North West ANC's disciplinary committee suspended his membership for five years with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

28 April 2021 5:18 PM

The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away

28 April 2021 3:16 PM

Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption'

Politics

State Security misses payments to Eugene de Kock care providers - Holomisa

Local

Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

US aid arrives in India as COVID cases surge

30 April 2021 2:25 PM

Ex-Transnet boss denies knowledge of CSR’s $123m payment to Gupta Enterprises

30 April 2021 12:59 PM

Cricket SA in a complete mess, Sports Minister Mthethwa tells MPs

30 April 2021 12:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA