'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption'





It has been a difficult week for the African National Congress (ANC) as the president Cyril Ramaphosa gave testimony at the Zondo Commission Into State Capture and the deadline for secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside came and went.

Furthermore, former North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo was suspended for five years from the party.

RELATED: 'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant'

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang to unpack the week that was for the governing party.

The ANC has just kicked the can down the road, there is no actual will to deal with corruption Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

Msimang says this has been a difficult week for the ANC at the Zondo Commission, however, the president has to be commended.

People are saying that it is great for South Africa's democracy for a sitting president to be subjected to the kind of interrogation and scrutiny exercised at the commission. Mavuso Msimang, Veteran - ANC

Listen to Hunter's views on the week that was for the ANC:

Listen below to Mavuso Msimang's reflection: