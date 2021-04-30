Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous knows a thing or three about starting a side hustle.
A side hustle is not a hobby; it is meant to make you money.
Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haralambous for advice on overcoming procrastination when building your side hustle.
In the tiniest of nutshells: Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends.
RELATED: How to start a side hustle in South Africa
Perfection… lots of people don’t start building their businesses… because they’re waiting for the perfect outcome… There is no perfect! Perfection is perilous… Imagine if Facebook waited for perfection; imagine if Google waited for perfect results. They didn’t! They built in public.Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
Build an MVP – a minimum viable product… get feedback… then iterate… What is worse than an irritated customer is having no customers…Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
A side hustle that doesn’t make money is a hobby…Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
To stop procrastination… get into the habit of building in public… If you have two hours per week, allocate those two hours and make it a habit!Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106757257_conceptual-hand-writing-showing-side-hustle-business-photo-text-way-make-some-extra-cash-that-allows.html?term=side%2Bhustle&vti=ma2is1bg3taf7apz5s-1-27
More from MyMoney Online
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.Read More
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More