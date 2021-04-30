Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Neil
Today at 15:10
EWN: Water & Sanitation Dept in Parly over Cuban Doctors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN:Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini dies a month after becoming regent
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Safa closes in on deal to secure Benni McCarthy as next Bafana coach
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
Karpowership consortium: In affidavit, losing bidder claims ‘blatant corruption’, fingers Mantashe ‘associate’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aldworth Mbalati, the founder and chief executive of DNG Power Holdings
Today at 16:20
Grace period for expired licences and discs has not been extended
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 16:40
Eastern Cape crisis: Only 1.5% usable water left in Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest dam
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:50
Gift of the Givers to help India deal with Covid-19 tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman - Chairman And Founder at Gift Of The Givers Foundation
Today at 17:20
International Jazz Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Today at 18:09
International Air Transport Association (IATA) partners with Atter Pathology Services (APS)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Atter - Co- founder at Atter Pathology Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Skype: Friday File - Blankets from Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roslyn Bechet - Founder at Blankets from Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

30 April 2021 1:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
How to Start a Side Hustle

Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.

Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous knows a thing or three about starting a side hustle.

A side hustle is not a hobby; it is meant to make you money.

© artursz/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Haralambous for advice on overcoming procrastination when building your side hustle.

In the tiniest of nutshells: Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends.

RELATED: How to start a side hustle in South Africa

Perfection… lots of people don’t start building their businesses… because they’re waiting for the perfect outcome… There is no perfect! Perfection is perilous… Imagine if Facebook waited for perfection; imagine if Google waited for perfect results. They didn’t! They built in public.

Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry

Build an MVP – a minimum viable product… get feedback… then iterate… What is worse than an irritated customer is having no customers…

Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry

A side hustle that doesn’t make money is a hobby…

Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry

To stop procrastination… get into the habit of building in public… If you have two hours per week, allocate those two hours and make it a habit!

Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating




