



South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has reviewed the data and says pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

The medicines regulator has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study.

Sahpra senior manager: clinical evaluation and management Tohlang Sehloho has more.

The decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women is based on historical practice, in terms of designating them as vulnerable groups and therefore ... exposing them to experimental medicines. Tohlang Sehloho, Senior manager: clinical evaluation and management - Sahpra

Looking data to monitor outcomes from pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, the data shows no bad outcomes in terms of that population. Tohlang Sehloho, Senior manager: clinical evaluation and management - Sahpra

Listen below for the full interview...