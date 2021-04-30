Pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive COVID-19 vaccinations
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has reviewed the data and says pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations.
The medicines regulator has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study.
Sahpra senior manager: clinical evaluation and management Tohlang Sehloho has more.
The decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women is based on historical practice, in terms of designating them as vulnerable groups and therefore ... exposing them to experimental medicines.Tohlang Sehloho, Senior manager: clinical evaluation and management - Sahpra
Looking data to monitor outcomes from pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, the data shows no bad outcomes in terms of that population.Tohlang Sehloho, Senior manager: clinical evaluation and management - Sahpra
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22506821_macro-photography-of-a-syringe-ready-to-put-a-vaccine.html?vti=lmpscum4i0mt1dr17x-1-11
More from Local
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo
Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000.Read More
Human Settlements Dept commits itself to eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa
Community members on Thursday said criminals were selling the government subsidised houses to unsuspecting and desperate families for up R80,000 - with the help of councillors and housing officials.Read More
State Security misses payments to Eugene de Kock care providers - Holomisa
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa gives details of the letter he wrote to the Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo.Read More
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation
During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.Read More
SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap
Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity.Read More
Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes away
Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the news has left them 'utterly bereft'.Read More
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible'
Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible.Read More
Teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga granted bail
The teenager from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo appeared in the children's court for a formal bail application.Read More
Tembisa residents lift the lid on land, RDP houses corruption
During a meeting on Thursday, community leaders said residents in areas like Clayville had been on the housing list since before 1996.Read More