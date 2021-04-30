Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes
Ryan Sandes is one of the ambassadors. He is a trail runner - you know, the crazy ones - he ran 250 kilometre self-supported footraces through the Atacama Desert in Chile, the Gobi Desert in China, the Sahara Desert in Egypt and Antarctica.
He can talk about his trail runs, and then just mention the Wings for Life run that takes place - it's a marathon that will be run on an app and 100% of the entry fees go to research on spinal cord injury.
With Wings for Life people run for those who can't - since 2014 people from 195 countries have entered with 740K participants and over 29-million euros collected for research in the past.
He tells Ray White on #The Upside of Failure on the Azania Moaska Show
You have to focus on what you can control and not get fixated on stuff you cannot control. I train a bit smarter, that is important for longevity.Ryan Sandes, Trail runner
There are times when I get tired of my own voice and get a training partner.Ryan Sandes, Trail runner
When things go wrong try and adapt. Things are moving quickly, you have to be as adaptable as possible.Ryan Sandes, Trail runner
I try to be grateful for what I have. Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously.Ryan Sandes, Trail runner
Listen below for the full interview...
