John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming'





John Niel's album Long Time Coming is finally out.

Niel captivated the audience when he participated in the Just Inspired Live Acoustic Sessions project hosted by Just Music in 2017.

Speaking to Ray White on The Azania Mosaka Show's #Unplugged, Niel explains why the album is called Long Time Coming.

I started writing this album a while back probably since 2011 and finally, I got it done. John Neil, Musician

I'm really a lover of acoustic music with a lot of guitar and drums, beautiful pianos and stuff like that so I try to incorporate that into my music. John Neil, Musician