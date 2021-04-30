Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa





Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says transformation within Cricket South Africa (CSA) will not be negotiated.

Mthethwa has withdrawn his decisions to deregister and defund CSA.

He appeared at Parliament's sports committee to talk about the developments at CSA.

Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze has more.

The minister says they will not be negotiating anything when it comes to transformation. He says transformation cannot and will not be negotiated. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

The minister is basing this on two reports. One of the reports recommends that CSA must be transformed and the other report recommends that in terms of governance there must be an independent board. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

