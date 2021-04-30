Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:38
Skype: Friday File - Blankets from Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roslyn Bechet - Founder at Blankets from Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive COVID-19 vaccinations Regulator Sahpra has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study. 30 April 2021 2:06 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000. 30 April 2021 12:50 PM
View all Local
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
View all Business
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
View all Sport
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming' Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album. 30 April 2021 3:41 PM
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

30 April 2021 4:09 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
CSA
Cricket
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says transformation within Cricket South Africa (CSA) will not be negotiated.

Mthethwa has withdrawn his decisions to deregister and defund CSA.

He appeared at Parliament's sports committee to talk about the developments at CSA.

Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze has more.

The minister says they will not be negotiating anything when it comes to transformation. He says transformation cannot and will not be negotiated.

Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

The minister is basing this on two reports. One of the reports recommends that CSA must be transformed and the other report recommends that in terms of governance there must be an independent board.

Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...




30 April 2021 4:09 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
CSA
Cricket
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa

More from Sport

Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes

30 April 2021 2:54 PM

The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree

26 April 2021 1:20 PM

Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

23 April 2021 1:40 PM

The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having more independent directors, as well as an independent chair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan

31 March 2021 5:49 PM

Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon

31 March 2021 12:40 PM

South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president

12 March 2021 1:35 PM

The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane

11 March 2021 11:44 AM

The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Sport

'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption'

Politics

State Security misses payments to Eugene de Kock care providers - Holomisa

Local

EWN Highlights

SA making progress in bringing workers into ownership in private sector: Patel

30 April 2021 5:29 PM

KZN police appeal for help in tracking down 15 prison escapees

30 April 2021 4:43 PM

Siyabonga Gama refutes Norma Mngoma's claim that he hired Malusi Gigaba's sister

30 April 2021 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA