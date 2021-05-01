Nineteen more people succumb to Covid-19





Nineteen more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 3550 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,674 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 581, 210.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 505, 629 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 317, 656 healthcare workers have received the jab.

