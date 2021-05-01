Nineteen more people succumb to Covid-19
Nineteen more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 3550 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,674 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 581, 210.
RELATED: SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 505, 629 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 317, 656 healthcare workers have received the jab.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 581 210 the total number of deaths is 54 350 the total number of recoveries is 1 505 620 and the total number of vaccines administered is 317 656. pic.twitter.com/4EGoUIMGLZ— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 30, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 30, 2021
