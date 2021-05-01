[LISTEN] Why you need to get the influenza vaccine every year
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says in 2020, fewer people took the flu jab compared to other years.
Nyati says last year during winter the country was in lockdown level 5 and level 4 therefore many people did not get their flu jabs.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Nyati says influenza can cause severe illness and death amongst those that are vulnerable.
The influenza virus changes so often which is why you need to get the vaccination every year. What you used last year may not be useful this year because of the rate the virus changes itself.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The presentation in terms of clinical symptoms (Covid-19 and Influenza) are almost the same at the beginning. You get a rise in temperature coughs, headaches and so forth. There is very little to differentiate between the two at the beginning in terms of how they present.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyati says multivitamins are not a replacement for treatment but will strengthen your immune system.
Things like vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin A, Vitamin E and Zinc supplements have been shown one way or the other to be strengthening the immune system.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/vaccine_doses_vial.html?oriSearch=vaccine+doses+vile&sti=neadu601r54sct3wm2|&mediapopup=161799194
More from Local
Delay in manufacturing causes shortage of new car models in SA
Motoring expert Warren Tucker says Covid-19 has affected the manufacturing of car parts in most countries.Read More
Nineteen more people succumb to Covid-19
The Health Department says 317, 656 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes
The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have.Read More
Pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Regulator Sahpra has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo
Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000.Read More
Human Settlements Dept commits itself to eliminating housing crisis in Tembisa
Community members on Thursday said criminals were selling the government subsidised houses to unsuspecting and desperate families for up R80,000 - with the help of councillors and housing officials.Read More
State Security misses payments to Eugene de Kock care providers - Holomisa
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa gives details of the letter he wrote to the Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo.Read More
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation
During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told them that he was being hounded in spite of no longer leading as both premier or chair of the ANC in the North West.Read More
SA records 1,086 COVID-19 infections and 46 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
MORE RELIEF: City of Joburg increases 50% debt-rehabilitation property value cap
Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the move from R600,000 to R1.5-million is to encourage people to pay and boost city's liquidity.Read More