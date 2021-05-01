[LISTEN] Why you need to get the influenza vaccine every year





Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says in 2020, fewer people took the flu jab compared to other years.

Nyati says last year during winter the country was in lockdown level 5 and level 4 therefore many people did not get their flu jabs.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Nyati says influenza can cause severe illness and death amongst those that are vulnerable.

The influenza virus changes so often which is why you need to get the vaccination every year. What you used last year may not be useful this year because of the rate the virus changes itself. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

The presentation in terms of clinical symptoms (Covid-19 and Influenza) are almost the same at the beginning. You get a rise in temperature coughs, headaches and so forth. There is very little to differentiate between the two at the beginning in terms of how they present. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says multivitamins are not a replacement for treatment but will strengthen your immune system.

Things like vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin A, Vitamin E and Zinc supplements have been shown one way or the other to be strengthening the immune system. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

