Delay in manufacturing causes shortage of new car models in SA
There is a shortage of new car models in South Africa, this is according to the National Automobile Dealers' Association.
Bloomberg also reported that US automakers warned of a potential 1.3 million shortfall in car and light-duty truck production.
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to motoring expert Warren Tucker to find out the extent of this problem.
A lot of the manufacturing power is based in the east side of the world, your Taiwan, South Korea and China. A lot of components are manufactured there and shipped to the countries where these vehicles are assembled.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Because of Covid-19 and what has happed, there is a delay in manufactured and delay in parts.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Tucker the dealy in new cars has driven the price of second-hand vehicles up.
People will go out looking for a new vehicle, surprising enough, these are vehicles manufactured in South Africa and there will be a delay on that specific vehicle due to the current shortage.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Listen to the full interview below...
