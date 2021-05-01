Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
Delay in manufacturing causes shortage of new car models in SA Motoring expert Warren Tucker says Covid-19 has affected the manufacturing of car parts in most countries. 1 May 2021 10:26 AM
[LISTEN] Why you need to get the influenza vaccine every year Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says multivitamins are crucial in strengthening the immune system. 1 May 2021 9:28 AM
Nineteen more people succumb to Covid-19 The Health Department says 317, 656 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 1 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Local
'ANC has just kicked the can down road, no actual will to deal with corruption' News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang unpack the week that was for the governing party. 30 April 2021 12:58 PM
Embattled Mahumapelo claims there's an ongoing campaign to damage his reputation During an address to supporters on Thursday, former African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo told t... 30 April 2021 7:32 AM
'Ramaphosa's recognition of media role in exposing state capture is significant' The Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo Congratulations to this week's winner, Susan Tsolo whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000. 30 April 2021 12:50 PM
'We've brought private education to a community that thought it was impossible' Curro's opened a 'tech-focused' school in Delft, Cape Town. Executive Head Phil Snyman discusses the model that made it possible. 29 April 2021 8:35 PM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
View all Sport
John Neil performs songs from his latest album 'Long Time Coming' Musician John Neil explains what inspired his music and why he prolonged releasing an album. 30 April 2021 3:41 PM
27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2021 8:15 AM
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga. 29 April 2021 6:54 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous. 30 April 2021 1:10 PM
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold. 29 April 2021 8:10 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Delay in manufacturing causes shortage of new car models in SA

1 May 2021 10:26 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cars
Trucks
Auto manufacturing
Car manufacturer
#Covid19

Motoring expert Warren Tucker says Covid-19 has affected the manufacturing of car parts in most countries.

There is a shortage of new car models in South Africa, this is according to the National Automobile Dealers' Association.

Bloomberg also reported that US automakers warned of a potential 1.3 million shortfall in car and light-duty truck production.

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to motoring expert Warren Tucker to find out the extent of this problem.

A lot of the manufacturing power is based in the east side of the world, your Taiwan, South Korea and China. A lot of components are manufactured there and shipped to the countries where these vehicles are assembled.

Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert

Because of Covid-19 and what has happed, there is a delay in manufactured and delay in parts.

Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert

Tucker the dealy in new cars has driven the price of second-hand vehicles up.

People will go out looking for a new vehicle, surprising enough, these are vehicles manufactured in South Africa and there will be a delay on that specific vehicle due to the current shortage.

Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert

Listen to the full interview below...





