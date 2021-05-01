Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on workers to continue to lead the fight against COVID-19 and participate in the Sisonke vaccination drive.
In his May Day statement, Ramaphosa said poor, unemployed and working-class South Africans were top of mind.
He spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday.
Ramaphosa also paid tribute to front line workers as the country continues to battle the virus.
“South African workers have sacrificed a lot and have been severely impacted by this pandemic in terms of the loss of income, with their families or livelihoods being negatively affected.
“South African workers have sacrificed a lot and have been severely impacted by the pandemic in terms of loss of income with their livelihoods being negatively affected.”— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 1, 2021
ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa delivers Message of Solidarity #COSATUMayDay #WorkersDay pic.twitter.com/0W6SQYc0FL
Ramaphosa also spoke about unity in the African National Congress, calling on workers to ensure that the alliance is renewed for the sake of unity in the already divided party.
“We will, as in the past, work together not only to develop a manifesto, but we will work together to select those who should become candidates.”
“On this #WorkersDay we celebrate the workers of our country, who work to keep the country functioning properly... on this day we salute you.”— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 1, 2021
ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa delivers Message of Solidarity #COSATUMayDay pic.twitter.com/ZWqMTeqJ78
SACP Secretary-General Blade Nzimande also spoke at the event calling on government to resolve the wage impasse with public sector unions.
Message of Solidarity delivered by SACP General Secretary Cde @DrBladeNzimande @_COSATU #COSATUMayDay#WorkersDay pic.twitter.com/xnJYnTNrqt— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 1, 2021
