South Africa records over 1,600 new Covid-19 cases
Fifty-six more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,406 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,632 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,582,842.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,506,732 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 318,670 healthcare workers have received the jab.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 582 842 the total number of deaths is 54 406 the total number of recoveries is 1 506 732 and the total number of vaccines administered is 318 670. pic.twitter.com/0WNhkTonxo— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 1, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 01 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 1, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/F1Jlv8ugTn
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
