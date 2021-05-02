Report: Zulu royals embroiled in alleged fraudulent will dispute
JOHANNESBURG - Daughters of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini with his first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, plan to seek an interdict to halt the execution of the late king's will - claiming it may be fraudulent.
Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu claim that the will in the possession of the royal family's lawyer, Jerome Ngwenya, might be fake and want its authenticity to be fully tested.
According to the Sunday Times, the princesses say they have acquired the services of a handwriting expert who said that the signature on the will read out by brokers representing Sanlam trust at a family meeting over a month ago, was not consistent with that of the late king.
At the same time, their mother Dlamini has approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to interdict the coronation of a regent or king.
She is said to be looking to the court to recognise her civil marriage to the late king as his only legally binding union.
The matter is set down for 7 May.
On Friday, it was announced that regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, had passed away.
Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was appointed regent of the Zulu nation following the passing of her husband, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu last month.
It was expected that her eldest son, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, would take over as the next king after a three-month mourning period.
The cause of her passing has not yet been stated, however, Eyewitness News understands that she was admitted to hospital last week.
Queen Mantfombi married King Goodwill Zwelithini in 1977, becoming his third wife.
She was aged 65 at the time of her passing.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to the amaZulu nation. In a statement on Friday morning, President Ramaphosa said that the country stood with the royal family and amaZulu in their compounded grief.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Report: Zulu royals embroiled in alleged fraudulent will dispute
More from Local
First batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to arrive tonight
The Health Department says the consignment is 325,260 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.Read More
[LISTEN] Four major illnesses dreaded disease plan covers
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains why a dreaded illness cover is essential and when does it come in handy.Read More
South Africa records over 1,600 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 318,670 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Talks underway to review school assistants contracts
The programme, which started in December, employed more than 300,000 general assistants who were placed at schools across the country.Read More
Ramaphosa: Poor, unemployed and working class South Africans are top of mind
Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the virtual Cosatu Workers’ Day celebrations organised by the trade union in Braamfontein on Saturday.Read More
Relief at the petrol pumps for motorists this May
The Department of Energy announced that the new prices will take effect from Wednesday 5 May.Read More
Delay in manufacturing causes shortage of new car models in SA
Motoring expert Warren Tucker says Covid-19 has affected the manufacturing of car parts in most countries.Read More
[LISTEN] Why you need to get the influenza vaccine every year
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says multivitamins are crucial in strengthening the immune system.Read More
Nineteen more people succumb to Covid-19
The Health Department says 317, 656 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes
The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have.Read More