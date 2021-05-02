[LISTEN] Four major illnesses dreaded disease plan covers
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says when taking life cover, over can add on ancillary benefits which cover other sorts of life-changing events.
He says it is crucial to understand the terms and conditions for taking a severe illness cover.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says the main diseases covered by the severe illness benefit are heart attack, stroke, cancer and coronary artery bypass systems.
The understanding is essentially is to say if I have one of these major dreaded diseases, I will then receive a capital lump sum from my life insurance which will be set up to support me during my recuperation or my recovery.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
In the event of a heart attack, you will be paid the severity of how that heart attack is determined by the underwriters. If it is mild, you won't get 100% of your severe cover you will get a smaller percentage.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Be very careful about your contract, understand the t's and c's. You don't always get a 100% payout, it depends on the severity of your dreaded disease.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen to the full interview below...
