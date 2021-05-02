First batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to arrive tonight
The Health Department has announced that the first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in South Africa tonight.
In a statement, the department says the consignment is 325,260 doses and by the end of May, the country would have received 1.3 million doses.
The department says there will be weekly deliveries of 325, 260 throughout the month.
Read the full statement below:
