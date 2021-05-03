South Africa records 11 more Covid-19 related deaths
Eleven more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,417 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,222 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,584,064
RELATED: **South Africa records over 1,600 new Covid-19 cases**
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,507,778 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 318,670 healthcare workers have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 2, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/FdYq5OLzgJ
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 584 064 the total number of deaths is 54 417 the total number of recoveries is 1 507 778 and the total number of vaccines administered is 318 670. pic.twitter.com/y67mZbFKsP— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 2, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More
'No one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnected'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says the step aside is a move to cleanse themselves.Read More
Free State, North West and the Northern Cape not out of second wave - NICD
Acting director Prof Adrian Puren says tracking, tracing, quarantine, and isolation must be in place to reduce transmission.Read More
'There are three to four times more lions in captivity than we have in the wild'
Blood Lions campaign Manager Dr Louisa de Waal says they welcome a ban on the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting.Read More
'Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines are going to be limited to the urban centres'
Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines Professor Barry Schoub says the vaccines need to stored at -70 degrees.Read More
Montana: Raising money from SOEs a way of life for ANC
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana was on Monday testifying about the rail agency at the state capture commission.Read More
Still no water for parts of Joburg since Saturday
Joburg Water says it will continue to supply water through the jojos and roaming tankers.Read More
Govt asks for meeting with public sector unions in letter to bargaining council
It’s the latest development after public service wage negotiations deadlocked two weeks ago.Read More
'Fact that congregants were singing with Supra shows they wanted him to speak'
Listeners weigh in on former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo visiting a church for his campaign trail.Read More
Pothole patrols to fix City of Joburg roads
The city of Joburg in partnership with insurance companies DialDirect and Discovery will be fixing potholes in Joburg.Read More