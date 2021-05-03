[WATCH] Cash-in-transit truck driver evades high flying bullets from robbers
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: 27-year-old TikToker opening up about never being kissed before goes viral
A video recorded inside a cash-in-transit vehicle under attack has shown what security officers go through when they are attacked.
In the three minute video, the two officers were attacked and shot at by criminals. The driver of the vehicle is seen evading traffic to escape the hail of bullets.
The police say the robbers fled without taking any money and no arrests have been made yet.
Watch the video below, caution the video contains strong language:
Video 1: Escort vehicle attacked. The driver rammed the two cars of the attackers. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/mX8EWpZ70Q— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 30, 2021
Video 2 https://t.co/XwgSJIRfVo pic.twitter.com/R91bdcaZDt— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 30, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter
More from Local
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More
'No one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnected'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says the step aside is a move to cleanse themselves.Read More
Free State, North West and the Northern Cape not out of second wave - NICD
Acting director Prof Adrian Puren says tracking, tracing, quarantine, and isolation must be in place to reduce transmission.Read More
'There are three to four times more lions in captivity than we have in the wild'
Blood Lions campaign Manager Dr Louisa de Waal says they welcome a ban on the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting.Read More
'Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines are going to be limited to the urban centres'
Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines Professor Barry Schoub says the vaccines need to stored at -70 degrees.Read More
Montana: Raising money from SOEs a way of life for ANC
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana was on Monday testifying about the rail agency at the state capture commission.Read More
Still no water for parts of Joburg since Saturday
Joburg Water says it will continue to supply water through the jojos and roaming tankers.Read More
Govt asks for meeting with public sector unions in letter to bargaining council
It’s the latest development after public service wage negotiations deadlocked two weeks ago.Read More
'Fact that congregants were singing with Supra shows they wanted him to speak'
Listeners weigh in on former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo visiting a church for his campaign trail.Read More
Pothole patrols to fix City of Joburg roads
The city of Joburg in partnership with insurance companies DialDirect and Discovery will be fixing potholes in Joburg.Read More