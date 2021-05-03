[WATCH] Cash-in-transit truck driver evades high flying bullets from robbers





A video recorded inside a cash-in-transit vehicle under attack has shown what security officers go through when they are attacked.

In the three minute video, the two officers were attacked and shot at by criminals. The driver of the vehicle is seen evading traffic to escape the hail of bullets.

The police say the robbers fled without taking any money and no arrests have been made yet.

Watch the video below, caution the video contains strong language:

Video 1: Escort vehicle attacked. The driver rammed the two cars of the attackers. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/mX8EWpZ70Q — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 30, 2021

