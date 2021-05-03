Pothole patrols to fix City of Joburg roads





The City of Joburg has partnered with insurance companies DialDirect and Discovery to fix and manage potholes in the city.

Pothole Patrol will start operating today and will prioritise roads used frequently.

On the other hand, a smartphone app that will allow residents to log pothole locations is being developed.

Bongani Bongwa speaks to Head of DialDirect Insurance Anneli Retief and CEO of Discovery Insure Anton Ossip about the project.

The last time we were involved with the DialDirect pothole patrols we repaired 65,000 plus potholes in Joburg and surrounding areas. Anneli Retief, Head - DialDirect Insurance

Pothole claims are a big problem for insurance companies and it is also a big problem for people that are not insured because they end up paying the claim themselves. Anton Ossip, CEO - Discovery Insure

Listen to the full interview below...