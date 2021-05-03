Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym
A woman has gone viral after sharing footage where she confronted a man who took pictures of her while at the gym.
The lady demanded that the man delete the pictures and she reported the incident to management. The gym company has cancelled the man's membership.
