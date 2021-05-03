'Fact that congregants were singing with Supra shows they wanted him to speak'





Former ANC North West Chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo attended a church service on Sunday where he sang struggle songs and addressed the crowd.

Clement Manyathela questioned why church leaders allow politicians to abuse platforms of worship for campaign trials and to address political battles.

Listeners answered with mixed views with many saying they are not surprised by Supra and other politicians using the church to receive support as this has been happening for years.

I find it interesting that you are surprised that politicians go to church and address the crowd as this has been happening since colonisation. It is not surprising at all because if you look at our history churches have been used for wrong things. The church is the right platform for these politicians to run a monk and do what they want as Congregants sit there and listen Unathi- Listener

Another listener argued that Clement's views were a bit unfair and wrong because asking why leaders are allowing politicians to address the crowd implies that Supra is a bad leader and that if the leaders and church go were unhappy they would have not sung along with Mahumapelo.

For the fact that the congregants were singing with him shows that the crowd wanted him to speak and hear what he was addressing. Bheki-Listerner

