Free State, North West and the Northern Cape not out of second wave - NICD





With India's coronavirus disaster deepening with its daily death toll climbing above 3,600 and more than 40 countries sending urgent medical aid to help the country tackle the spiralling crisis.

South Africans have become more concerned that we may also be entering the third wave soon especially now that winter is here.

Acting director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Prof Adrian Puren joined The Clement Manyathela Show, where he explained that the positivity rate in the country has not changed dramatically but that there should be a concern when it comes to provinces like the Free State, Northern Cape, and North West.

I think the majority of provinces have come out of what we call the second wave and in fact, the numbers in average have been lower than what came out of the first wave. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting director-National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

When you start looking at other provinces like Free State, North West, and the Nothern Cape, they certainly seem to have not really come out of the second wave Prof Adrian Puren, Acting director-National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Dr Puren says when looking at the metrics found in provinces like the Free state and Northern Cape they realised that these provinces are still in danger and that systems should be placed in order to identify the root of the transmissions.

It's really important and critical that those systems of tracking, tracing, quarantine, and isolation come into play in order to reduce transmission. We're not talking about lockdown but about implementing systems that identify the root of transmission to limit that. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting director-National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The MEC of Health in the Free State, Montseng Tsiu, confirmed that the infections in the province has increased and the cause of it all is people's behaviour.

It’s the behaviour of the people that is causing problems now. Montseng Tsiu, MEC of Health- Free State

As we analyse and observe, first it was the school clusters, then people who had family gatherings during Eater which are not specifically related to the church. The behaviour of the people, when they attend gatherings, is the cause because they do not follow pharmaceutical protocols anymore. Montseng Tsiu, MEC of Health- Free State

She says they have decided to create campaigns that will make them visit the province's community to remind them that the virus still exists and is increasing.

The Head of the department of health in KwaZulu-Natal also weighed in on the provinces increasing infection rate but mentioned that they do not see a 3rd wave coming into place. He believes that mobility and those coming in and out of the provinces may be the cause of the increase.

We are not going to stop communicating with the KZN community in terms of prevention methods. We are also going to increase our tempo in terms of the vaccination program depending on the number of vaccines we receive. Dr sandile Tshabalala- Head of the department of health- KwaZulu-Natal

