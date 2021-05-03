'Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines are going to be limited to the urban centres'





The first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrived in South Africa on Sunday night.

More than 325,000 doses and will expand the vaccine rollout programme. They have been stored at a central warehouse and samples will be sent to the national laboratory for quality assurance.

Mandy Wieber speaks to the head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines Professor Barry Schoub.

This is very good news indeed, this marks the fact that we really good supply of vaccines because also the Johnson & Johnson's 1.1-million is also due to come very soon. Professor Barry Schoub, Head - Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines

I think we've got adequate vaccine supply, now the question is rolling it out and that roll it starts on the 17 May. Professor Barry Schoub, Head - Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines

Schoub says the Pfizer vaccines need to be stored at -70 degrees.

Pfizer is really going to be more or less limited to the urban centres. Professor Barry Schoub, Head - Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines

