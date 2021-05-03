'Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines are going to be limited to the urban centres'
The first batch of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrived in South Africa on Sunday night.
More than 325,000 doses and will expand the vaccine rollout programme. They have been stored at a central warehouse and samples will be sent to the national laboratory for quality assurance.
Mandy Wieber speaks to the head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines Professor Barry Schoub.
This is very good news indeed, this marks the fact that we really good supply of vaccines because also the Johnson & Johnson's 1.1-million is also due to come very soon.Professor Barry Schoub, Head - Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines
I think we've got adequate vaccine supply, now the question is rolling it out and that roll it starts on the 17 May.Professor Barry Schoub, Head - Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines
Schoub says the Pfizer vaccines need to be stored at -70 degrees.
Pfizer is really going to be more or less limited to the urban centres.Professor Barry Schoub, Head - Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159416333_lisbon-portugal-november-22-2020-syringe-and-pfizer-logo-on-the-background-coronavirus-covid-19-vacc.html?vti=mt2irq8qe9ho2t75o0-1-5
More from Local
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More
'No one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnected'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says the step aside is a move to cleanse themselves.Read More
Free State, North West and the Northern Cape not out of second wave - NICD
Acting director Prof Adrian Puren says tracking, tracing, quarantine, and isolation must be in place to reduce transmission.Read More
'There are three to four times more lions in captivity than we have in the wild'
Blood Lions campaign Manager Dr Louisa de Waal says they welcome a ban on the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting.Read More
Montana: Raising money from SOEs a way of life for ANC
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana was on Monday testifying about the rail agency at the state capture commission.Read More
Still no water for parts of Joburg since Saturday
Joburg Water says it will continue to supply water through the jojos and roaming tankers.Read More
Govt asks for meeting with public sector unions in letter to bargaining council
It’s the latest development after public service wage negotiations deadlocked two weeks ago.Read More
'Fact that congregants were singing with Supra shows they wanted him to speak'
Listeners weigh in on former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo visiting a church for his campaign trail.Read More
Pothole patrols to fix City of Joburg roads
The city of Joburg in partnership with insurance companies DialDirect and Discovery will be fixing potholes in Joburg.Read More
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit truck driver evades high flying bullets from robbers
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More