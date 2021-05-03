Still no water for parts of Joburg since Saturday
Residents of Alexandra, Kew, Lyndhurst, Lombardy East and West, among others, have been without water since Saturday morning.
According to a statement, a team is still busy securing the bolts.
"We will request Rand Water to open very slowly, which will result in the reservoir filling at a slow rate."
JW Update: The team is still busy securing the bolts. We will request RW to open very slowly, which will result in the reservoir filling at a slow rate. We will continue to supply water through the jojos and roaming tankers. #kew #Alex ^NN— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) May 2, 2021
#waterupdate #Lombardy #Kew #Glenhazel and surrounds. RandWater has isolated water at 06h00. Once the chamber is drained, the team will commence with opening the valve. Tankers are supplying water to the affected areas. At this stage there is no estimated time for completion.^E— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) May 2, 2021
