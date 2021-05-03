



JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana said that raising money from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) was a way of life in the African National Congress (ANC) and that President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders were misleading the commission when they said that it was the work of "some people".

Montana was on Monday testifying about the rail agency at the state capture commission.

Last week, President Ramaphosa told the commission that he was personally not aware that SOEs were funding ANC events and it would be wrong if they were.

But Montana said that the party sold tables to SOEs at its fundraising events and that executives were invited as deployed cadres at conferences.

"I heard the leadership of the ANC come and say that this was the work of 'some people'. No, it's a way of life in the ANC, chair. There is no state-owned enterprise that the ANC has not approached, chair."

Earlier, Montana said that his boss and former board chair, Popo Molefe, made himself a shop steward for workers that he had suspended for misconduct.

He was asked about the testimony of head of legal Martha Ngoye who went to court to challenge her dismissal.

Montana said it was unfortunate that Molefe worked against him: “We delayed the board meeting for about two hours because there was a big fight between myself and Mr Molefe and I asked him why he was the shop steward of the employees.”

WATCH: The Commission hears Prasa-related evidence: Lucky Montana

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Montana: Raising money from SOEs a way of life for ANC