'There are three to four times more lions in captivity than we have in the wild'
Minister Barbara Creecy on Sunday announced that there will be a ban when it comes to the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting or for tourists to pet, in a bid to promote a more "authentic" experience.
She has since instructed her Department to put processes in place to halt the sale of captive lion derivatives, this includes the appropriate disposal of existing lion bone stockpiles and lion bone from euthanised lions, the hunting of captive-bred lions, and tourist interactions with captive lions.
Campaign Manager for Blood Lions, Dr Louisa de Waal, says they are in support and still coming to terms with the minister’s announcement as it will bring enormous change which they as an organisation has been campaigning for many years since the launch of their documentary in 2015.
We really commend the minister for this courageous decision to say look it's time to end this cruel and brand-damaging industry.Dr. Louisa de Waal, Campaign Manager- Blood Lions
The documentary actually brought shock waves around the world that this was happening in South Africa.Dr. Louisa de Waal, Campaign Manager- Blood Lions
De Waal says there has been so many organisation which have to condemn and in opposition of the captive breeding industry as it has been affecting the South African tourism sector.
All this negative news has been affecting the brand of South Africa in terms of our tourism sector and our conservation reputation.Dr. Louisa de Waal, Campaign Manager- Blood Lions
De Waal says the official number of lions that have been kept for breeding purposes has been underestimated in the news, as they believe there are more than 10,000 lions in captivity. She added that the risk factor was always the welfare of the animals.
We believe there are three to four times more lions in captivity than we have in the wild.Dr. Louisa de Waal, Campaign Manager- Blood Lions
We have seen more and more lions in the wild being poached for their body parts.Dr. Louisa de Waal, Campaign Manager- Blood Lions
One of the big risks is the welfare of the animals in captivity.Dr. Louisa de Waal, Campaign Manager- Blood Lions
