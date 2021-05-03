'No one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnected'
The African National Congress (ANC) national working committee is meeting today to discuss the contentious step-aside resolution is set to be at the top of its agenda.
Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube gives his views on this.
We raise our hopes too much when we come to the ANC. We know that the ANC is a lawless organisation and that is reflected by how they govern our country. So, people who don't respect the rules that they have adopted, how can we expect them to respect this step aside whatever that they manufactured in order to cleanse themselves.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
The fact of the matter is very simple here, no one is going to step aside because corruption in the ANC is interconnected. What they are doing today is trying to do a crisis management.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
They know us very well, they know our intellectual capacity. It shows the deficiency of the democratic processes in our country. We have seen them putting candidates who are tainted for us to elect them. To be quite honest, no one is going to step aside.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Listen below for the full interview ...
