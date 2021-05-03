Streaming issues? Report here
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Steinhoff
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
Black Economic Empowerment
BEE
Naspers
Roelof Botha
Koos Bekker
book review
business book
business book review
books
business books
markus jooste
book reviews
Jannie Mouton
Michiel le Roux
business book reviews
Hendrik du Toit
Afrikaners
Afrikaner
Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons
Ebbe Dommisse
Douw Steyn

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Ebbe Dommisse, author of “Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons”.

RELATED: How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

The past three decades have seen a remarkable rise of Afrikaners in business.

In light of the government’s comprehensive black economic empowerment programme this has been one of the unexpected features of the South African economy.

Today many of these Afrikaner tycoons are competing internationally.

With Koos Bekker at its helm, media group Naspers began dominating the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and was turned into a global consumer internet group.

Johann Rupert strongly extended Richemont’s share internationally in the upper-end market of luxury goods, while Christo Wiese and Whitey Basson at Pepkor and Shoprite became Africa’s largest clothing and food retailers.

“Fortunes” describes how these and other business leaders, such as Jannie Mouton, Michiel le Roux, Douw Steyn, Roelof Botha, Hendrik du Toit, and a number of commercial farmers, built their empires.

It looks at their life and business philosophies and what makes them such successful entrepreneurs.

Recent years have also seen the sensational collapse of Steinhoff International, the furniture retailer led by Markus Jooste that destroyed some of these fortunes.

While Jooste is the topic of one of the chapters, another looks at the philanthropic projects most of these tycoons are involved in.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years




