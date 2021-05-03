Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years





This week Whitfield interviewed Ebbe Dommisse, author of “Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons”.

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

The past three decades have seen a remarkable rise of Afrikaners in business.

In light of the government’s comprehensive black economic empowerment programme this has been one of the unexpected features of the South African economy.

Today many of these Afrikaner tycoons are competing internationally.

With Koos Bekker at its helm, media group Naspers began dominating the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and was turned into a global consumer internet group.

Johann Rupert strongly extended Richemont’s share internationally in the upper-end market of luxury goods, while Christo Wiese and Whitey Basson at Pepkor and Shoprite became Africa’s largest clothing and food retailers.

“Fortunes” describes how these and other business leaders, such as Jannie Mouton, Michiel le Roux, Douw Steyn, Roelof Botha, Hendrik du Toit, and a number of commercial farmers, built their empires.

It looks at their life and business philosophies and what makes them such successful entrepreneurs.

Recent years have also seen the sensational collapse of Steinhoff International, the furniture retailer led by Markus Jooste that destroyed some of these fortunes.

While Jooste is the topic of one of the chapters, another looks at the philanthropic projects most of these tycoons are involved in.

