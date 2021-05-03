Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 21:31
THE ESKOM FILES | Exclusive: Power utility's R178 000 000 000 dodgy tender tsunami
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 22:05
Corruption in South Africa: The Endemic Pandemic
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adv. Paul Hoffman - Director at Accountability Now
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Warren Buffett
Paul Theron
Personal finance
investing
Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Berkshire Hathaway
Vestact Asset Management
Charlie Munger

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger – the Rolling Stones of capitalism - reunited on Saturday for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting.

The 2021 event took place in Los Angeles instead of Omaha.

Warren Buffett. © Kaspars Grinvalds/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

Some quotable quotes from the event:

  • “I think the whole damn development [Bitcoin] is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.” - Charlie Munger

  • “[Share buybacks in the interest of shareholders] is a highly moral act, and the people that are criticizing it are bonkers.” - Charlie Munger

  • “Modern Monetary Theorists are more confident than they ought to be.” - Charlie Munger

  • “[Selling Apple shares] was probably a mistake.” – Warren Buffett

  • “Capitalism has worked incredibly well, especially for the capitalists.” – Warren Buffet

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Buy quality, turn down the noise, and play the long-term game…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

It’s starting to underperform… raising issues of succession… He sold airline shares almost at the bottom… I will not hold Berkshire Hathaway shares…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Things like Robinhood… it’s not going to end well… Gamification of the stock market is not a good idea at all…

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'




