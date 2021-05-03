Streaming issues? Report here
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

3 May 2021 7:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Farming
Food prices
Food price inflation
Agriculture
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Consumer price inflation
Food
CPI
producer prices
John van Tubbergh

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Expect rising food price inflation in the coming months, says John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).

Producer prices are rapidly increasing, and these ultimately lead to higher consumer prices.

© stokkete/123rf.com

Producer price inflation for agricultural products rose by 12.3% year-on-year in November 2020 before falling to 7.2% in March 2021.

Consumer food price inflation was 5.2% in February 2021.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Van Tubbergh.

Food producers are absorbing some of the cost increases… We are being shielded…

John van Tubbergh, Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri - RMB

From the farmer to the producer… all contribute to higher costs… We have short-term price pressure…

John van Tubbergh, Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri - RMB

We’re having record crops, but the price is driven by demand from China…

John van Tubbergh, Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri - RMB

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months




