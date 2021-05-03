Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?
In the 1960s, the ANC used Liliesleaf Farm in the north of Johannesburg as a safe house.
Police raided the farm in 1963 and arrested more than a dozen leaders and activists, who were tried and prosecuted during the Rivonia Trial.
It is now a museum and heritage site.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nicholas Wolpe, founder and Chief Executive at the Liliesleaf Trust.
Wolpe appealed to companies and individuals to donate money to save heritage sites.
Since lockdown, our income has dropped to zero… We struggle to secure funding from the government and corporate sector…Nicholas Wolpe, founder - Liliesleaf Trust
... It shouldn’t be seen as competing with… feeding schemes… education… it’s complementary to education! …Nicholas Wolpe, founder - Liliesleaf Trust
The government has a responsibility… but it doesn’t negate the responsibility of citizens and corporates to get involved… We all have a moral responsibility…Nicholas Wolpe, founder - Liliesleaf Trust
Those statues have no meaning because… people have no understanding of what those people did…Nicholas Wolpe, founder - Liliesleaf Trust
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?
