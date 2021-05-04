South Africa records 897 new Covid-19 cases





Thirty-five more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54,452 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 897 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,584,961

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,508,558 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 329,098 healthcare workers have received the jab.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 03 May.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/nqSoNNEUPH — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 3, 2021