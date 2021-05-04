[WATCH] Car hijackers abort mission after getting sprayed with petrol
Footage captured on CCTV of a carjacking gone wrong has gone viral. Carjackers tried to hijack a man while he was putting petrol in his car, instead of surrendering, the driver sprayed the criminals and their car with petrol.
"Anyone gotta light?" 🚬 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RlsK2rspxW— 🍺 Hold My Beer 🍺 (@HldMyBeer) April 30, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
