Data shows that possibly in Gauteng there may be low levels of immunity - NICD
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says Gauteng residents should continue to obey Covid-19 lockdown rules.
Experts warn that the third wave will be more devastating than the second wave.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, NICD acting director Professor Adrian Puren says they are aware of the person who travelled from India and tested positive for Covid-19.
Puren says they are investigating and more details will be shared during the week.
As you know when we look at all the other variants in circulation, it may well be inevitable that other variants will reach our shores because of travel.Professor Adrian Puren, Acting director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases
It is really critical for us to have a track and trace and quarantine process activated in order to ensure we have reduced transmission. What is important is that these variants have higher transmissibility and are able to evade immune responses.Professor Adrian Puren, Acting director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases
Puren says according to data, Gauteng might have a sharper peak during the third wave.
The data that we have shows that possibly in Gauteng there may be low levels of immunity that may well contribute to possibly an outlier compared to other provinces.Professor Adrian Puren, Acting director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lensw0rld/lensw0rld2003/lensw0rld200300081/142212922-coronavirus-covid-19-warning-sign.jpg
