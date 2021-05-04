DA is not perfect, we have got a long way to go - Steenhuisen





Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced that the organisation will be hosting a virtual rally later this month titled Time For Change Rally.

The local government elections will take place on 27 October 2021, where South Africans will be able to elect leadership and public representatives at a metropolitan, district, and local level.

Steenhuisen joined Clement Manyathela where he stated that the party was ready for the elections and that their campaign will show what they are willing to offer South Africans.

We are ready to go ahead, our preparation for the elections is underway and also we believe that we as a constitutional democracy stick to a few of the foundation stones. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

We cant carry on with the current trajectory it's just simply not sustainable and many people are looking at their current situation and wondering about their future and as we head to the elections, we paint out a very specific way in what their future can look like. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

You don’t have to live in an informal settlement. You can have the dignity of running water and electricity, you can have a job, you can have your children in a school that will teach them properly and you can live in a safe community. All of that is strictly linked to how you vote and that your vote determines how you live. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

Steenhuisen added that they are not perfect as a party but in the metro’s they have "outright governed" they have managed to deliver services efficiently.

I must say we are not perfect, I am not sitting on your show saying the DA is perfect, we have got a long way to go. There is a lot of backlog in South Africa, our divided past has left many with deep scars particularly in urban landscapes that we still have to overcome. It’s continuous progress. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

I think the places where we had to govern particularly with the outright majority that things have gotten better for people. John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

When questioned on him opposing the changing of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela, Steenhuisen says he is actually in support of changes but argued it should be done in a way that the public is included in the decision-making. That a particular party should not be the ones making decisions and informing the country that there will be changes made.

I think the big thing is that these processes are inclusive of the public, it should not be a political party shoving it down the throats of the citizens John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below...