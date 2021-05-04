DA is not perfect, we have got a long way to go - Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced that the organisation will be hosting a virtual rally later this month titled Time For Change Rally.
The local government elections will take place on 27 October 2021, where South Africans will be able to elect leadership and public representatives at a metropolitan, district, and local level.
Steenhuisen joined Clement Manyathela where he stated that the party was ready for the elections and that their campaign will show what they are willing to offer South Africans.
We are ready to go ahead, our preparation for the elections is underway and also we believe that we as a constitutional democracy stick to a few of the foundation stones.John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance
We cant carry on with the current trajectory it's just simply not sustainable and many people are looking at their current situation and wondering about their future and as we head to the elections, we paint out a very specific way in what their future can look like.John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance
You don’t have to live in an informal settlement. You can have the dignity of running water and electricity, you can have a job, you can have your children in a school that will teach them properly and you can live in a safe community. All of that is strictly linked to how you vote and that your vote determines how you live.John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance
Steenhuisen added that they are not perfect as a party but in the metro’s they have "outright governed" they have managed to deliver services efficiently.
I must say we are not perfect, I am not sitting on your show saying the DA is perfect, we have got a long way to go. There is a lot of backlog in South Africa, our divided past has left many with deep scars particularly in urban landscapes that we still have to overcome. It’s continuous progress.John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance
I think the places where we had to govern particularly with the outright majority that things have gotten better for people.John Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance
Related: Steenhuisen on Ramaphosa: We need to know what he knew and what he did about it
When questioned on him opposing the changing of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela, Steenhuisen says he is actually in support of changes but argued it should be done in a way that the public is included in the decision-making. That a particular party should not be the ones making decisions and informing the country that there will be changes made.
I think the big thing is that these processes are inclusive of the public, it should not be a political party shoving it down the throats of the citizensJohn Steenhuisen, Leader- Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Treasury moving ahead with establishing a state bank but there is skepticism
Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent News Babalo Ndenze says plans are afoot to ensure structural reforms are implemented.Read More
NWC has collated a list of those who will step aside from the ANC - Pule Mabe
The African National Congress spokesperson says the party will send suspension letters to party members who refuse to step aside.Read More
King Zwelithini's siblings accuse Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of sideling them
Eyewitness News correspondent Nkosikhona Duma says they accuse the prime minister to the Zulu nation of sowing divisions.Read More
Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year
The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.Read More
ANC national working committee has resolved that suspension letters must go out
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives updates from the party meeting on the step-aside resolution.Read More
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] Good Samaritan rescues 2-year-old baby ejected from car into Bay
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Car hijackers abort mission after getting sprayed with petrol
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Data shows that possibly in Gauteng there may be low levels of immunity - NICD
NICD acting director Professor Adrian Puren says Gauteng residents should continue to obey lockdown rules.Read More
South Africa records 897 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 329,098 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More