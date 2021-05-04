Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist





Actor Kenneth Nkosi took over the 702 playlists for an hour this past Saturday to share the music from the 80s and 90s that shaped his life.

The playlist he selected takes him back to the days as a child growing up in Rockville, Soweto and brings up memories of his mother spanking him and his uncle sitting on the step on a Sunday morning, shinning his shoes. This is the music that eventually shaped him into the person he is.

Puff Daddy, Faith Evans I'll be missing you. We all know this song is about Biggie but it reminds me so much of a friend of mine. Actor, Kenneth Nkosi

Michael Bolton reminds me of my late aunt and cousin. My aunt had just bought a house in Lakeside some years ago, we had the Michael Bolton album that we played every day Actor, Kenneth Nkosi

