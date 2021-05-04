Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
Investment School: Is there a fair value when investing?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli
Home
Local

King Zwelithini's siblings accuse Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of sideling them

4 May 2021 1:46 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekhuzulu Zulu
AmaZulu King Zwelithini
Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

Eyewitness News correspondent Nkosikhona Duma says they accuse the prime minister to the Zulu nation of sowing divisions.

Tensions continue running high with the AmaZulu royal family with siblings of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini accusing prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of excluding them from key family meetings and decisions, particularly over the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who passed away on Thursday.

Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nkosikhona Duma has the story.

We haven't seen peace and calm after the visit of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma because in the evening yesterday, as members of the media we were called to a press briefing by the sibling of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, where they expressed their dissatisfaction with how the passing of the monarch and the arrangements have been handled.

Nkosikhona Duma, KwaZulu-Natal correspondent - Eyewitness News

They particularly took issue with the prime minister to the Zula nation and monarch Buthelezi. They accused him of sowing divisions between them and excluding them in key family meetings.

Nkosikhona Duma, KwaZulu-Natal correspondent - Eyewitness News

They say that they have been trying to meet with him but he hasn't been available, yet he had been found criticising them in the media and they are appealing to him to stop doing this. They are also scathing because they say that he is taking over the family affairs, sideling them.

Nkosikhona Duma, KwaZulu-Natal correspondent - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...




Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekhuzulu Zulu
AmaZulu King Zwelithini
Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

