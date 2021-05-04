ANC national working committee has resolved that suspension letters must go out





Business Day is reporting that African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa won the "unequivocal" backing of the rest of the top six for secretary-general Ace Magaushule to step aside immediately.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the different factions within the ANC have different answers on when Magashule will step aside.

There have been attempts to find some sort of grounds. We did know last week that he wouldn't go. The meeting he (Magashule) had with officials over the weekend, he told them he is not stepping aside and that is not surprising at all. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

As I speak to you now, one of the resolutions yesterday at the NWC meeting was that suspension letters must go out if they did not step aside within 30 days, so that is starting to get into motion. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

