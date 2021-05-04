NWC has collated a list of those who will step aside from the ANC - Pule Mabe





The African National Congress (ANC) will be distributing suspension letters to party members who refuse to step aside.

The Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) met yesterday to collate a list from different provinces of those members who have been charged with corruption and any other serious crimes, in preparation for this coming weekend’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Speaking on the Afternoon Drive with John Perlman, the ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed that the NWC would have received reports from the National officials through the team lead by the ANC's treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on proposed terms and conditions regulating the participation and conduct of the members during the time they have stepped aside.

We had said within 30 days a list of those members who are impacted by the decision of the National Executive Committee will have to step aside. Pule Mabe, National Spokesperson - African National Congress

The affected member must update the relevant secretariat on a monthly basis in regards to the progress of their case. The decision of the member to step aside will be reviewed by the relevant structure of the organisation every six months. Pule Mabe, National Spokesperson - African National Congress

Mabe could not answer as to when the letters will be distributed or the number of people on the list collated by the NWC but stated that by the end of this week South Africans will know who is stepping aside.

