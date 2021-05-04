Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems





Pandora launches lab-created diamond collection. Image: Grown Diamond on Pixabay

International jewellery brand Pandora has debuted a collection showcasing diamonds created in a laboratory.

The company is known especially for its charm bracelet concept, which has taken off around the world.

Pandora says the Brilliance collection is a milestone in the company becoming low-carbon & circular.

Today we launch our first lab-created diamond collection Pandora Brilliance and we announce that we will stop using mined diamonds in our products. Our aim is to make diamond jewellery accessible to a wider audience.

Read more on https://t.co/Qx1RdgVDfK pic.twitter.com/PdnAk1VZnd — Pandora Group (@PANDORA_Corp) May 4, 2021

"The lab-created diamonds have been grown with more than 60% renewable energy on average, and greenhouse gas emissions from non-renewable energy are being offset through the CarbonNeutral certification."

Pandora Brilliance is initially being introduced in the UK.

A global launch with diamonds made using 100% renewable energy is set for 2022.

Bruce Whitfield finds out more about Pandora's switch from Mads Twomey-Madsen (in Denmark), its Head of Sustainability.

Pandora has always been about beautiful, hand-finished jewellery at affordable prices - it's jewellery for the many, rather than the few. Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora

In that regard, diamonds from mines basically have been out of the range... if you look back at our history we have used very few of those. Over the years technology has advanced and so we are basically able to offer identical diamonds that are created in a lab at a much lower cost. Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora

Market statistics at the moment would suggest... that the price of a sustainably lab-created diamond is about a third of the mined equivalent. Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora

He says it takes around two weeks to create a diamond in the laboratory and it will have exactly the same qualities as the mined stone.

The cutting and polishing processes are also the same.

The difference comes in from a sustainability perspective.

The way you can view this from an energy perspective and a climate perspective - that's where there is a difference. Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora

We are not the first out on this and we can see that the market for lab-grown markets is growing... It's about providing affordable jewellery to more people... and diamond jewellery finding use for more occasions. Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora

It is a real diamond. What we are seeing now is that you can have diamonds get to us in two different ways. Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora

I'm sure that each will appeal to audiences in their own way. Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems