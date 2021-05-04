Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
International jewellery brand Pandora has debuted a collection showcasing diamonds created in a laboratory.
The company is known especially for its charm bracelet concept, which has taken off around the world.
Pandora says the Brilliance collection is a milestone in the company becoming low-carbon & circular.
Today we launch our first lab-created diamond collection Pandora Brilliance and we announce that we will stop using mined diamonds in our products. Our aim is to make diamond jewellery accessible to a wider audience.— Pandora Group (@PANDORA_Corp) May 4, 2021
Read more on https://t.co/Qx1RdgVDfK pic.twitter.com/PdnAk1VZnd
"The lab-created diamonds have been grown with more than 60% renewable energy on average, and greenhouse gas emissions from non-renewable energy are being offset through the CarbonNeutral certification."
Pandora Brilliance is initially being introduced in the UK.
A global launch with diamonds made using 100% renewable energy is set for 2022.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more about Pandora's switch from Mads Twomey-Madsen (in Denmark), its Head of Sustainability.
Pandora has always been about beautiful, hand-finished jewellery at affordable prices - it's jewellery for the many, rather than the few.Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora
In that regard, diamonds from mines basically have been out of the range... if you look back at our history we have used very few of those. Over the years technology has advanced and so we are basically able to offer identical diamonds that are created in a lab at a much lower cost.Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora
Market statistics at the moment would suggest... that the price of a sustainably lab-created diamond is about a third of the mined equivalent.Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora
He says it takes around two weeks to create a diamond in the laboratory and it will have exactly the same qualities as the mined stone.
The cutting and polishing processes are also the same.
The difference comes in from a sustainability perspective.
The way you can view this from an energy perspective and a climate perspective - that's where there is a difference.Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora
We are not the first out on this and we can see that the market for lab-grown markets is growing... It's about providing affordable jewellery to more people... and diamond jewellery finding use for more occasions.Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora
It is a real diamond. What we are seeing now is that you can have diamonds get to us in two different ways.Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora
I'm sure that each will appeal to audiences in their own way.Mads Twomey-Madsen, Head of Sustainability - Pandora
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/07/16/16/23/diamond-5411447960720.jpg
More from Business
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
Treasury warns South Africans to expect another tough economic year
The finance department has shared the bleak outlook in a briefing on its annual performance plan to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.Read More
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".Read More
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open?
Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites.Read More
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB).Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
Eskom corruption: Tenders worth R178 billion 'red-flagged' in a decade - News24
R178 billion of dodgy tenders at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kyle Cowan (News24) and Bernard Hotz (Werkmans Attorneys).Read More
Montana: Raising money from SOEs a way of life for ANC
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana was on Monday testifying about the rail agency at the state capture commission.Read More
More from Lifestyle
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
Artists vacate NAC offices after staging sit-in over COVID relief funding
The money was meant to create employment and retain initiatives for artists and others in the cultural sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
Woman confronts a man who took pictures of her bum at gym
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.Read More
'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
GWM's P-Series has launched in SA, but its #MoreThanABakkie campaign leaves branding expert Andy Rice cold.Read More
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
More from World
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More
Are the boom times back? What the 'astonishing' US economic rebound means for SA
US GDP rose by 6.4% in the first quarter and the effects will be felt around the world says economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder
The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday.Read More
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’
The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Nagata said he was impressed by how they handled the situation.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle.Read More